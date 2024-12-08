Harish Rao slams Telangana govt for celebrating first anniversary

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLA T Harish on Sunday, December 8 slammed the Telangana government for celebrating its first anniversary for completing one year in power.

Rao blamed the Congress government for oppressing the people of Telangana stating it has not spared any section of the society from misery including students, job aspirants and the elderly. “What is there to be proud of?” the former Telangana minister asked.

In a post on X the, Siddipet MLA shared a video depicting students from government schools in Telangana suffering from food poisoning. The video also showed Telangana Public Service Commission (TGPSC) aspirants being lathicharged while protesting over the exam schedule.

Telangana Praja Palana Vijayotsavam

Rao’s criticism comes amid the Praja Palana Vijayotsavam being observed by the Congress government. As part of the celebrations, CM Revanth Reddy will be virtually laying foundation stones to “Mahila Shakti Bhavans” in 22 districts during a public meeting that will be held in Warangal on November 19.

Various cultural events are being held in held at the Tank Bund and Necklace Road from December 7 and will continue till December 9.

On December 9, the state government will unveil the Telangana Thalli statue at Dr BR Ambedkar Telangana State Secretariat.