Harish Rao slams Telangana govt over fertilizer shortage

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLA T Harish Rao on Saturday, August 23, slammed the Centre and the Telangana government over fertiliser shortage.

The Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilisers, in its press release, stated that there is no shortage of fertiliser in India. “Robust international engagements are made to secure India’s long-term fertiliser needs and ensure timely supply to states. Due to these efforts, the availability of fertilisers has remained comfortable in the states during the ongoing Kharif 2025 season so far,” read the press release.

The former Telangana minister took to X and said, “Against the pro-rata requirement of 143 LMT of Urea, total availability is 183 Urea, against which sales are 155 LMT. Similarly, in DAP, availability is 49 LMT against pro-rata requirement of 45 LMT, and the sale of 33 LMT has taken place.”

Who is lying?



Is it the Congress Government headed by @revanth_anumula , or the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers, Government of India, headed by Narendra Modi?



The Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers in its press release stated that there is no shortage of fertilizer in… pic.twitter.com/VQQVy58MuA — Harish Rao Thanneeru (@BRSHarish) August 23, 2025

The Siddipet MLA further said that in Diammonium Phosphate (DAP), availability is 49 LMT against the pro-rata requirement of 45 LMT and sale of 33 LMT has taken place. “In NPKs, the availability ensured in 97 LMT against the pro-rata requirement of 58 LMT. 64.5 LMT NPKs sales have taken place until now,” he added.

NPKs refer to NPK in fertilizer refers to the three primary macronutrients essential for plant growth: Nitrogen (N), Phosphorus (P), and Potassium (K).

Also Read Will support anyone who assures 2 lakh tonnes urea to Telangana: KTR on VP nominee

“Either the Congress Government has failed to procure Urea in time, or the NDA Government is lying. If the data released by the Union Government is true, then it is certainly the failure of the Telangana Government to make the fertiliser available to farmers,” the former Telangana minister remarked.