Will support anyone who assures 2 lakh tonnes urea to Telangana: KTR on VP nominee

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president KT Rama Rao (KTR), on Wednesday, August 20, said the party will oppose the Vice-Presidential candidate appointed by the Congress and instead support anyone who assures Telangana of two lakh tons of urea before September 9.

The BRS leader said that neither the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) nor the INDIA bloc had approached them for support of their candidates. He said that BRS’s four votes in the Rajya Sabha will go to the candidate who best suits the state’s interests.

He also accused Congress of hypocrisy, saying that despite claiming affection for the Backward Class, it failed to nominate a BC leader for the Vice Presidential post. “If they were serious, they could have fielded intellectuals like Kancha Ilaiah or any eminent BC leader,” he remarked.

While speaking to the media at his residence in Nandinagar, KTR hit out at the Revanth Reddy government for the unprecedented urea crisis in Telangana, and called it an “artificial scarcity” created by the party’s misrule.

He alleged that fertiliser stocks were being diverted and sold in black markets by Congress leaders while lakhs of farmers are forced to queue up for hours across the state.

“For the first time in Telangana’s history, women farmers are spending nights outside depots, farmers are leaving shoes and Aadhaar cards in queues to save their place, and in some cases even facing police cases for demanding fertiliser. This humiliation never happened in KCR’s 10-year rule,” he said.

The BRS leader has demanded that the state government release a white paper detailing the quantity of fertiliser released by the Centre. He asked numbers on the stock in warehouses, stock distributed to farmers and the amount that was diverted or is missing.

He also said that both Congress and BJP had ‘failed’ Telangana and criticised senior leader Rahul Gandhi for choosing to remain silent on the fertiliser crisis despite his “Rythu Declaration” promises.

KTR finally warned that BRS would announce a statewide protest if the current urea crisis continues.

Centre releases 50,000 tonnes of urea for Telangana

Earlier in the day, the Union Ministry of Chemicals & Fertilisers approved the supply of 50,000 tonnes of urea to Telangana to help ease the shortage.

The state government has said that shipment of 10,800 metric tonnes has already started from Karnataka and Coromandel International Ltd. has been instructed to ensure further supply through three additional shipments this week.

The urea shortage had led to protests by farmers at a few places during the last few days, with farmers resorting to ‘rasta roko’ on the Chegunta-Gajwel road in Medak district on Wednesday.

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy had alleged that the central government of discriminating against Telangana by failing to supply urea as per the state’s actual needs.

He pointed out that although 8.30 lakh metric tonnes of urea had been allocated to Telangana for the current Kharif season, only 5.32 lakh metric tonnes had been supplied so far, with a shortfall of nearly 3 lakh metric tonnes.