Harish Rao slams Telangana govt over ‘free electricity for farmers’ promise

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLA T Harish Rao on Monday, November 4, slammed the Telangana government over its free electricity for farmers scheme.

He criticised the scheme, calling it an election gimmick. Rao claimed that the BRS government had been providing free electricity to farmers since January 1. He called out chief minister A Revanth Reddy for criticising the BRS government for providing free electricity to farmers and suggesting that three hours of power supply to farmers was sufficient.

“Now, Congress shamelessly flips its stance, misusing KCR’s achievements to deceive voters in other states. This hypocrisy and duplicity are glaring. India’s farmers won’t fall for empty promises,” Rao said in a post on X.