Harish Rao slams Telangana govt over increased RTC bus fares during festivals

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLA T Harish Rao on Monday, October 14, slammed the Telangana government over alleged exorbitant fares of the Telangana Road Transport Corporation (TGRTC) buses during the festive season.

Highlighting that the fare for travelling from JBS to Siddipet was Rs 140, the fare for the return ticket was increased to Rs 200. While the fare for super luxury buses from Hanamkonda to Hyderabad on regular days was Rs 300 it was increased to Rs 420 during Dasara and Bathukamma festival.

The Siddipet MLA criticised chief minister A Revanth Reddy for not increasing the number of buses and charging exorbitant fares. He alleged that the CM deprived people of happiness during the festivals by increasing the bus fare.