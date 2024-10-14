Harish Rao slams Telangana govt over increased RTC bus fares during festivals

The Siddipet MLA criticised chief minister A Revanth Reddy for not increasing the number of buses and charging exorbitant fares.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 14th October 2024 4:46 pm IST
Harish Rao slams congress over HYDRA demolitions
Harish Rao (File photo)

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLA T Harish Rao on Monday, October 14, slammed the Telangana government over alleged exorbitant fares of the Telangana Road Transport Corporation (TGRTC) buses during the festive season.

Highlighting that the fare for travelling from JBS to Siddipet was Rs 140, the fare for the return ticket was increased to Rs 200. While the fare for super luxury buses from Hanamkonda to Hyderabad on regular days was Rs 300 it was increased to Rs 420 during Dasara and Bathukamma festival.

Also Read
Big brother protecting Telangana Congress leaders from ED: KTR

The Siddipet MLA criticised chief minister A Revanth Reddy for not increasing the number of buses and charging exorbitant fares. He alleged that the CM deprived people of happiness during the festivals by increasing the bus fare.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 14th October 2024 4:46 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button