Harish Rao slams Telangana govt over unpaid ambulance service dues

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLA T Harish Rao on Monday, September 30, slammed the Telangana government over non payment of salaries to veterinary ambulance service providers.

Rao alleged that the salaries have not been paid for six months now; adding that the Congress has neglected 1962 ambulance service vehicles in Telangana. “It is deplorable that the Congress government is neglecting the 1962-veterinary mobile vehicle services started by KCR to provide immediate treatment to the animals,” he added.

“The administration of a great program praised by the central government and has become a role model for the country is being neglected and the employees are in distress,” Rao remarked

In a post on X, the former Telangana finance minister said, “Due to lack of medicines in vehicles, the desire to save the lives of mute animals in emergencies is getting watered down.”

He further claimed that the vehicle driver, doctor and other staff are facing various problems due to non-payment of wages. They feel that family maintenance has become a burden.

The Siddipet MLA demanded the Congress to resolve the issue at the earliest.