Harish Rao writes to Uttam, flags ‘unscientific’ ops in Kaleshwaram, Devadula

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader T Harish Rao has written to Telangana Irrigation Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy, alleging “unscientific” operation of lift irrigation systems under the Congress government, warning of potential damage to critical infrastructure in the Kaleshwaram and Devadula projects.

In a letter dated Tuesday, April 7, Rao expressed concern over the repeated starting and stopping of high-capacity pumps at key stations, including Chandlapur and packages 6, 8, 10, 11 and 12 of the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme, as well as the Devadula Lift Irrigation Scheme.

He said such practices go against established engineering design principles, as these systems are meant for continuous operation and not frequent start-stop cycles.

Rao warned that repeated cycling of pumps could lead to severe vibrations, hydraulic stress and “water hammer” effects, increasing the risk of damage to pumps, impellers, shafts and other electro-mechanical components.

Questioning the intent behind the operations, he alleged that the practice could be either administrative negligence or a “deliberate attempt” to cause damage and shift the blame onto the previous BRS government.

“These projects involve massive public investment and any deviation from prescribed protocols compromises system integrity and long-term sustainability,” he said.

Rao urged the government to immediately stop the repeated switching of motors and ensure continuous, scientifically managed operation in line with engineering norms.

He also cautioned against “playing politics” with irrigation infrastructure, describing the projects as a lifeline for lakhs of farmers in Telangana, and called for urgent corrective measures to safeguard public assets and agricultural stability.