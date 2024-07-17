Harsh weather: UAE embassy advises caution to Emiratis in Ottawa

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) Mission in Ottawa has urged its citizens in Canada, to exercise caution due to unstable weather conditions and the risk of floods in various parts of the country.

The mission emphasised the importance of following safety instructions issued by the authorities and published emergency contact numbers for their citizens in urgent situations.

The emergency numbers are 0097180024 and 0097180044444.

Additionally, the mission has suggested that UAE nationals register in the ‘Tawajudi service’ to stay updated on any developments and receive assistance if needed.

Twajudi is a service provided by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) to facilitate communication with UAE nationals abroad, assist them, and coordinate their repatriation in case of an emergency or crisis.