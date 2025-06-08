Harshvardhan Rane’s heartfelt moment with fan goes viral

Hyderabad: Something beautiful happened on a recent Air India flight. Actor Harshvardhan Rane, known for Sanam Teri Kasam, met a fan who got so emotional after seeing him, she started crying! The heartwarming moment was caught on camera and has now gone viral on social media. The actor, along with a few air hostesses, gently consoled her, showing just how kind he is in real life.

“I’m Crying Because I’m Happy!”

The young fan tearfully told Harshvardhan, “I always thought how can people cry for someone, but… I am happy, that’s why I am crying. When I watched your film, I was in the eighth. For three years, I had only watched your film half, and then since that time, you are my favourite.”

Harshvardhan sweetly placed his hand on her head and said, “God bless you. I hope I make you proud.”

The actor shared the special video on his Instagram with a sweet caption: “Had world’s best tea in the @airindia flight, and met one of the warmest passenger in it.” Fans couldn’t stop praising him in the comments for his gentle and respectful behavior.

What’s Next for the Actor?

Harshvardhan Rane’s next film, “Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat”, with Sonam Bajwa, will hit theatres on October 2, 2025. It promises to be a romantic story full of love, drama, and emotions.