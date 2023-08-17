Haryana BJP chief smells conspiracy behind Nuh incident

Chandigarh: Haryana BJP chief Om Prakash Dhankar on Wednesday said the recent attack on a VHP procession in Nuh could not have happened without a conspiracy.

His remark came days after Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar had said the attack on the Braj Mandal Yatra on July 31 in Nuh seems to be part of a big conspiracy.

“Bina sajish ke yeh ghatna nahi ho sakti thee (the incident could not have happened without a conspiracy),” Dhankar told reporters here.

He said nobody had anticipated that the yatra will be attacked.

Replying to a question, Dhankar alleged that Congress leaders also instigated the crowd in Nuh by giving provocative statements.

When asked about his visit to violence-hit Nuh, Dhankar said in Mewat, BJP’s impact had been increasing in the recent past as he referred to party’s seven councillors winning from there.

He also said the chairman and vice chairman of Zila Parishad there owe allegiance to the BJP.

A month back party’s “panna pramukh sammelan” was held in Mewat and the event got overwhelming response, especially from the Muslim community, he said.

Dhankar said that development has taken place on large scale under the BJP government in Mewat region which includes big projects like KMP expressway, Industrial Model Township, improving of road network, and water management.

“But some people did not like this development being undertaken there by the BJP,” he said without naming anyone.

There has been brotherhood in Mewat and people from both the communities want that those who did wrong should be exposed and punished, he said.

Six people, including two home guards and a cleric, died in the clashes that erupted in Nuh after a procession of the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) was attacked by mobs on July 31 and spread to adjoining areas, including Gurugram.

Dhankar said that 25 BJP MLAs have been deputed to visit poll-bound Rajasthan and their visit will start from Friday.