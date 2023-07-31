Haryana communal violence: Home guard dead, several cops injured

A home guard has died following clashes between religious communities during a Shobha Yatra in Haryana’s Nuh district on Monday, July 31.

An official said about a dozen policemen were injured and eight of whom were admitted to a hospital. Among the injured Hodal Deputy Superintendent of Police Sajjan Singh was shot in the head and an inspector in the stomach.

The yatra was organised by the right-wing organisation Vishwa Hindu Parishad. Internet services have been suspended till Wednesday and prohibitory order under Section 144 has been issued.

Chief minister M L Khattar has appealed for peace and harmony. “The kind of situation that has emerged in Nuh makes it even more important for all the people of the state to be more responsible and ensure brotherhood. All the issues can be resolved by way of talks. Nobody should indulge in sending/circulating any wrong information/messages. Nobody is above the Constitution of India,” he said.

Over 2000, including women and children, took shelter in a Gurugram temple to escape the savagery.

Viral video triggered the violence

Earlier, Monu Manesar uploaded a video on his social media account informing about the Shobha Yatra in Mewat and urging his followers to participate in large numbers.

Reports suggest that the Bajrang Dal worker’s video was the trigger point of Monday’s clash.

Manesar is the prime suspect in the murder of Muslim brothers Junaid, 35, and Nasir, 25, who were kidnapped, beaten and charred to death on suspicion of cow smuggling. Their charred bodies were found inside a burnt vehicle in Haryana’s Bhiwani district on February 16.