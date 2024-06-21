Haryana: Cow vigilantes assault Muslim meat seller, 2 Hindu men

The viral video shows the cow vigilantes entering a shop and recording the scene, subsequently, asking names of the meat seller and two persons who were purchasing chicken from the shop.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Sayima Ahmad  |   Updated: 21st June 2024 5:41 pm IST
Photo:Screengrab

In yet another incident of violence in the name of cow vigilantism, a Muslim meat shop owner and two Hindu men who, were there to buy chicken, were assaulted by a group of cow vigilantes in Haryana.

The incident took place in Faridabad city on June 18. However, it came to light after a video of the assault went viral on social media.

The viral video shows the cow vigilantes entering a shop. While filming the scene, they ask names of the meat seller and two people who were purchasing chicken from the shop. Upon learning that the two men are Hindus, the person behind the camera slaps both of them saying “tum Hindu ho k be mangalwar ko meat khate ho (Despite being Hindu, you eat meat on Tuesday)”.

In another incident, members of a radical Hindutva outfit attacked a rickshaw driver in Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday, June 19, on suspicion of carrying a bag of beef.

