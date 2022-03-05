Haryana introduces Bill to stop forced conversion

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said on Friday that the Haryana Prevention of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Bill, 2022, has been introduced on the third day of the Assembly session with an aim to maintain communal harmony and brotherhood and not divide the society.

He said that in the past, many incidents have been reported from Yamunanagar, Panipat, Faridabad, Gurugram and Nuh wherein forced conversions were done by allurement, fake promises of taking abroad, expanding business and running away from home.

Such incidents have become a matter of great concern, said the Chief Minister.

FIRs have also been registered in many cases. Such incidents are happening all over the country and different states have made their own laws to stop such incidents, said Khattar.

The Chief Minister said this while addressing the media after the debate on Governor’s address during the ongoing session of Vidhan Sabha here.

He said the Bill does not bar a person from willful conversion, provided that such person submits an application before the District Magistrate one month in advance.

Although the provisions in the Indian Penal Code too call for action against those involved in forced conversion, this does not provide complete solution to this problem, hence enactment of this law is the need of the hour, the Chief Minister clarified.

While responding to another question, Khattar said that after this Bill is passed, it will surely be brought into force.

But if any complaint is received in older cases, action will be taken as per the law.