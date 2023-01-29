Haryana: Muslim man thrashed by Bajrang Dal on cow smuggling allegation dies

However, according to Mewat police, Waris died in a 'car accident'. His family members vehemently refute the police's claims and allege that they had come to save the Bajrang Dal and not Waris.

Wazir who was beaten by the Bajrang Dal on allegation of cow smuggling and ultimately died in Mewat on Saturday (Photo: Twitter)

A 22-year-old Muslim man was killed in the Mewat district of Haryana on January 28 after he along with two others was reportedly beaten up by right-wing Bajrang Dal workers on allegations of cow smuggling.

The deceased – Waris – was a resident of Hussainpur village in Haryana’s Mewat district. A video has emerged on Twitter where an injured, tired and scared Waris can be seen inside a car along with two other Muslim men.

Following Waris’s death, a dharna was arranged by social activists. Speaking to a local channel, one of the activists said that the police statement that Waris died in an accident is false. “It is clearly shown in the viral video how Waris and the other two men with him are being asked their names and villages in a threatening way. It is highly disturbing. We demand the administration take action against those who are responsible for his death,” said one activist.

Waris is survived by his young wife and baby girl.

