MP: 4 Bajrang Dal workers held for Islamophobic slogans in Indore

"Strict action will be taken against those who post such news to disrupt peace in the city," Indore's police commissioner said while addressing the media.

26th January 2023
Police arrested four Bajrang Dal workers for shouting derogatory slogans against Prophet Muhammed

A day after derogatory slogans were raised against Prophet Muhammed by Bajrang Dal workers in front of a cinema hall in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, police arrested four Hindu men on Thursday.

The Bajrang Dal workers were protesting against the release of Shah Rukh Khan’s new movie ‘Pathaan’ on the previous day.

Speaking to media persons, Indore’s police commissioner Harinarayanachari Mishra said, “We are keeping an eye on fake news that disrespects any religion. Strict action will be taken against those who post such news to disrupt peace in the city.”

A case under sections 295(A) (Deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs), 153(A) (Promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence), 505 (Punishment for criminal intimidation) and 34 (Acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered.

On Wednesday, the Bajrang Dal members shouted provocative slogans against Prophet Muhammed like, “Mohammed tere baap ka naam ‘JaiShriRam‘, Desh ke gaddaro ko.. goli maaro.“

The news of the protest soon spread in the city irking many local Muslims who took to the streets opposing the right-wing protests.

