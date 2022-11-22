Hate speech case: Azam Khan granted regular bail

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India|   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 22nd November 2022 6:51 pm IST
Bareilly: A special MP/MLA court on Tuesday granted regular bail to senior Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan who has challenged his conviction in the 2019 hate speech case in a sessions court.

Khan was disqualified from the Uttar Pradesh Assembly following his conviction and sentencing in the case.

Khan’s lawyer Zubair Ahmed said special court judge Alok Dubey had awarded three-year imprisonment to the leader on October 27 for delivering hate speech during the 2019 Lok Sabha election campaign.

At that time he was granted interim bail and an application was made to the court for regular bail, the lawyer said.

After hearing arguments of both sides, the court granted regular bail to Khan, he said.

Khan, who represented Rampur Sadar in the Assembly, will be out on bail until disposal of his petition by the sessions court.

The Assembly by-election in the Rampur Sadar constituency is scheduled for December 5.

