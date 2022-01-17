Hate speech charges added to Yati Narsinghanand’s arrest

The Uttarakhand Police have added hate speech charges against Yati Narsighnanad, who was arrested on Saturday for making derogatory comments against women. The charges against Yati have been added over the Haridwar hate speech where genocidal calls against Muslims were made.

State Director General of Police (DGP) Ashok Kumar told The Hindu that Narsinghanand, who is one of the main organisers of the event, was named in another FIR that was filed on January 12 for making objectionable and derogatory comments against women.

“The case was registered under Section 509 of the IPC (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman),” said Kumar quoted by The Hindu.

He was served a notice under Section 41A of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) (when police may arrest without a warrant) and that he would join the investigation when ordered by the police.

He said the accused was served a notice under Section 41A of the CrPC on January 14, asking him to join the investigation when called by the police, which he failed to honour.

“When he did not honour the notice, he was arrested in both the cases — for hate speech and making derogatory remarks against women. We sought his judicial remand from the court and he has been sent to 14 days judicial custody,” The Hindu, quoted, DGP, Kumar.

Arrests were made only after the Supreme Court intervened based on petitions filed, almost a month after cases were registered against the Hindutva leaders for their remarks against religious minorities and genocidal calls against Muslims, at the three-day event in Haridwar.

The Supreme Court sent a notice to the Centre, the Uttarakhand Police, and the Delhi Police to file responses to the petitions that questioned why the Hindutva “leaders” were not arrested in the Haridwar hate speech case. The case is expected to come up for hearing later this week.

Yati is one among the many Hindutva leaders who have been booked for their inflammatory speeches against religious minorities and genocidal calls against Muslims at the “Dharma Sansad” in Haridwar.

Jitendra Narayan Singh Tyagi aka Waseem Rizvi is the only co-accused to be arrested in the case so far.