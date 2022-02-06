Have a look at Lata Mangeshkar holding little Rishi Kapoor in her arms

Photo of ANI ANI|   Posted by Minhaj Adnan  |   Published: 6th February 2022 2:43 pm IST
Mumbai: After learning about the demise of Lata Mangeshkar, veteran actor Neetu Kapoor took a stroll down memory lane and shared a throwback picture of her late husband with the legendary singer.

In the image, Lata Mangeshkar can be seen holding little Rishi Kapoor in her arms.

“Heartbroken. Lil Rishi in her arms,” she captioned the post.

Lata Mangeshkar passed away on Sunday morning due to post COVID-19 complications. She was 92. Her condition deteriorated on Saturday and she was put on ventilator support in a critical condition.

Neetu Kapoor’s daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, too, mourned the demise of Lata Mangeshkar. She shared a throwback image, which features Rishi Kapoor sharing smiles with Lata Mangeshkar.

Neetu Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor also marked their presence in the particular picture.

