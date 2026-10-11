Have been warned of detention if I join stir: Dhruv Rathee

New Delhi: YouTuber Dhruv Rathee on Sunday, October 11, claimed his movements were being monitored and that he had been warned he would be detained if he joined a protest on Monday.

“I am an Indian citizen. I have an Indian passport and have come here to participate in the protest because I believe vote theft and irregularities in the Election Commission are a big issue,” he said, addressing a press conference.

He was referring to the claims circulated on social media over his citizenship status.

Rathee further said he wanted to participate in a protest on Monday but alleged that the Delhi Police had told him he would be detained immediately if he tried.

There was no immediate reaction to the statement from Delhi Police.

He also said he had come in his personal capacity, not because of any affiliation with any outfit.

What happened a day ago

Earlier in the day, in a video posted on X, Rathee said around 20 people in plain clothes entered his house around 7 am on Saturday while he was sleeping.

He claimed they took him away before he could ask who they were.

Rathee said he was taken to different police stations and was not allowed to contact his lawyer or access a phone for around 22-23 hours. He also claimed he sustained injuries while being taken out of his bedroom.

“I was not detained; I was kidnapped,” he said, describing his experience and questioning the manner in which he was taken from his residence.

Addressing rumours about his citizenship, Rathee displayed his passport in the video and asserted that he is an Indian citizen. He also rejected the claims that he did not intend to participate in the protest.

He also said he had not signed any bond with the Delhi Police barring him from participating in protests and added he had only signed a document acknowledging the return of his phone.

Rathee was detained at his Gurugram residence ahead of the Cockroach Janta Party’s proposed protest at Jantar Mantar on October 10.

In the video, Rathee criticised the restrictions imposed ahead of the protest and described the situation as an “unofficial emergency”.

He said he would continue to raise his voice on the issues concerning the country.

‘Movements being monitored’

Rathee further claimed that people were monitoring his movements and that he was unable to leave his house.

He described the situation in the national capital as an “undeclared emergency”, adding that at least former prime minister Indira Gandhi had declared an Emergency before imposing it.

Rejecting allegations of foreign funding, Rathee said he did not receive any such funding and belonged to a small farmer family.

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