Have proof of ED, CBI coercing witnesses in excise policy case, will reveal at right time: AAP

New Delhi: The AAP on Tuesday accused ED and CBI officials of threatening witnesses to give statements in the Delhi excise policy case and claimed it has proof of how “this conspiracy” is being hatched against the party and its national convenor Arvind Kejriwal.

Addressing a press conference here, AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh alleged that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the Central Bureau of India (CBI) were taking statements in the case “at gunpoint”.

“There are two or three officials in ED and CBI who are working at the behest of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. I want to tell them to do their work with honesty,” the Rajya Sabha MP said.

Asserting that there is a conspiracy to destroy the Aam Aadmi Party and Kejriwal, Singh said people were intimidated and tortured to give statements against him.

“We have many proof of how this conspiracy is being hatched and will reveal at the right time,” he added.