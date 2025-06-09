HC advocate abducted in Hyderabad, rescued in hrs; 3 held

Hyderabad: Senior High Court advocate Paladugu Narayana was kidnapped in broad daylight and rescued within hours by police in Vanasthalipuram on Sunday, June 8.

According to local news reports, the accused arrived in a car and forcibly abducted the advocate from the residential area, triggering panic among residents. Shortly after, they contacted Narayana’s wife and demanded a ransom of Rs 1 crore. She promptly approached the Vanasthalipuram police, leading to a swift and coordinated response by the authorities.

Based on the complaint, special teams were deployed, and a city-wide search was initiated.

3 held for Kidnapping HC advocate in Hyderabad

Police suspected a land dispute in Kubdulapur, in which the advocate was involved, might have led to the crime. Using mobile phone tracking and location data, police managed to trace the suspects and crack the case within hours.

Three individuals were arrested in connection with the kidnapping.

Land dispute suspected

Preliminary investigation suggests that the accused were previously acquainted with Narayana and had borrowed money from him. When he allegedly refused to extend further financial help, they plotted the abduction.

A case has been registered, and further investigation is ongoing.