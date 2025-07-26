HC appoints ex Justice P Naveen Rao to run Hyderabad Cricket Association

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court has appointed former Justice P Naveen Rao to oversee the organisation’s complete operations. The decision, made on Friday, aims to navigate the HCA through a crisis following the arrests of its president, secretary, and other key members.

Previously, Justice Naveen Rao was only responsible for managing the HCA’s league activities. His new mandate expands to encompass the full spectrum of the association’s functions, signalling a comprehensive intervention by the High Court.

The High Court’s action follows the Safilguda Cricket Association’s petition, which alleges financial irregularities within the HCA and demands a CBI inquiry. Justice Nagesh Bheemapak, who is hearing the petition, has taken charge of the proceedings.

In an interim order, Justice Bheemapak has prohibited the selection of a new selection committee until July 28.

The court has also directed the respondents to provide explanations regarding the allegations and has adjourned the hearing to July 28.