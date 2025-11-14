HC clears Hyderabad minors’ passports without father’s consent

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court, hearing a case from Hyderabad, has directed passport authorities to issue passports to two minor children under their grandparents’ care, ruling that their father, who neglected them after their mother’s death, has no right to obstruct the process.

The petition was filed by Mohammed Tajuddin of Hyderabad, the children’s grandfather, after officials refused to issue passports without the father’s consent. Justice Nagesh Bheemapaka heard and decided the case.

Petitioner’s arguments

Advocate Ambedkar, appearing for the petitioner, argued that the children have been living with their maternal grandparents since their mother’s demise. The lower court had earlier ordered the father to pay Rs 12,000 per month as maintenance, later reduced to Rs 8,000 after he claimed financial hardship following remarriage. Even that reduced amount, the lawyer said, was not paid regularly.

He added that the father demanded his late wife’s property and jewellery when asked to sign the passport applications.

Father’s arguments

The father’s counsel contended that a custody case was still pending and that passports should not be issued until it was resolved.

After hearing both sides, Justice Bheemapaka observed that the father had neglected his parental responsibilities and that the children were being looked after by their grandparents.

The court ruled that he had no right to block their travel abroad and directed authorities to issue the passports without his consent.