HC directs Telangana govt to frame SOP for enforcing anti-human trafficking law

The court asked the government to frame a standard operating procedure and consider suggestions by Prajwala NGO to ensure proper identification of victims in trafficking cases.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by P N Sree Harsha  |   Published: 11th February 2026 8:35 am IST
Human trafficking awareness illustration with chained hands and warning tag.
An illustration highlighting human trafficking issues, featuring chained hands and a warning tag for awareness.

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court on Tuesday, February 10, directed the government to frame a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) to ensure effective implementation of the anti-human trafficking law, and asked it to take into consideration the suggestions made by Prajwala, a non-governmental organisation working in the field.

Petition filed by Prajwala NGO

The direction came while hearing a petition filed by Prajwala challenging the procedure being followed by the police while shifting those detained during raids on illegal sex trade establishments to shelter homes meant for victims of trafficking.

A Division Bench comprising Justice P Shyankoshi and Justice Nandikonda Narsing Rao took up the matter on Tuesday.

Add as a preferred source on Google

Appearing for the petitioner, counsel argued that operators of brothels who are caught during raids should not be treated as victims and should not be shifted to protective homes meant exclusively for survivors of trafficking. Such a practice, the counsel submitted, defeats the very purpose of rehabilitation mechanisms designed for victims.

Clear SOP needed: HC

After hearing the arguments, the Bench observed that there is a need for a clear and standardised procedure to be followed by enforcement agencies in cases related to human trafficking and illegal sex trade. It directed the government to formulate an SOP by duly considering the suggestions put forth by the petitioner organisation.

The court’s direction is aimed at ensuring that victims of trafficking are identified and treated appropriately, while perpetrators are dealt with in accordance with the law.

MS Admissions 2026-27

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by P N Sree Harsha  |   Published: 11th February 2026 8:35 am IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Telangana updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of News Desk

News Desk

NewsDesk is our dedicated team of multimedia journalists at Siasat.com, delivering round-the-clock coverage of breaking news and events worldwide. As your trusted news source, NewsDesk provides verified updates on politics,… More »
Back to top button