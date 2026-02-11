HC directs Telangana govt to frame SOP for enforcing anti-human trafficking law

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court on Tuesday, February 10, directed the government to frame a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) to ensure effective implementation of the anti-human trafficking law, and asked it to take into consideration the suggestions made by Prajwala, a non-governmental organisation working in the field.

Petition filed by Prajwala NGO

The direction came while hearing a petition filed by Prajwala challenging the procedure being followed by the police while shifting those detained during raids on illegal sex trade establishments to shelter homes meant for victims of trafficking.

A Division Bench comprising Justice P Shyankoshi and Justice Nandikonda Narsing Rao took up the matter on Tuesday.

Appearing for the petitioner, counsel argued that operators of brothels who are caught during raids should not be treated as victims and should not be shifted to protective homes meant exclusively for survivors of trafficking. Such a practice, the counsel submitted, defeats the very purpose of rehabilitation mechanisms designed for victims.

Clear SOP needed: HC

After hearing the arguments, the Bench observed that there is a need for a clear and standardised procedure to be followed by enforcement agencies in cases related to human trafficking and illegal sex trade. It directed the government to formulate an SOP by duly considering the suggestions put forth by the petitioner organisation.

The court’s direction is aimed at ensuring that victims of trafficking are identified and treated appropriately, while perpetrators are dealt with in accordance with the law.