HC notice to Telangana govt officials over Bazarghat fire that killed 10

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court has initiated suo motu cognizance of the Bazarghat fire incident that occurred on November 13 at Nampally.

The court has directed inquiries to the state, fire, and police authorities, questioning the actions taken against those responsible for the accident at Bazarghat’s Balaji Enclave.

This move comes after a letter from advocate and activist Shafiuddin Yakub Ali was transformed into a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) by the High Court bench. Ali raised concerns about the ongoing official investigations, emphasizing the importance of holding the builder and officials accountable rather than solely penalizing the current owner of the building.

Yakub Ali stressed the need to address the negligence of the administration, which, he argues, puts innocent lives at risk.

He urged the court to intervene for corrective measures, suggesting that cases should be filed against builders, not just the management or workers present during the incident.

Bazarghat fire

A massive fire broke out in a four-storied residential building, engulfing 10 lives, including a family of seven. The cause of the accident is slated to be the explosion of chemical bottles.

The DCP said that a mechanic was repairing a car when, due to a short circuit, a fire started and diesel and oil stored in containers caught fire.

Following the tragedy, the Telangana government announced a Rs 5 lakh ex-gratia to the families of the victims.