HC orders Telangana to complete recruitment of 15K police constables in 4 weeks

Hyderabad: Telangana High Court has ordered Telangana State-Level Police Recruitment Board (TSLPRB) to initiate the selection process of candidates for 15,644 police constable jobs within four weeks.

A division bench of the HC, including Justice Abhinand Kumar Shavili and Justice Namavarapu Rajeshwar Rao, further instructed the TSLPRB to expedite the selection process and resolve issues related to objections raised by candidates regarding the examination.

The bench further asked the government to instil confidence in unemployed youth by addressing concerns about the questions in the Police Recruitment examination. It plans to have an independent expert group to review disputed questions and have all wrong questions deleted. The expert review group will be different from the earlier one and will include academics from Osmania University.

This decision comes in response to an appeal from the TSLPRB’s chairman. He challenged a previous ruling related to complaints from candidates about the exam. The candidates argued that some questions were wrong and that their concerns were ignored, and said that the questions were not available in Telugu.

Earlier, Justice P Madhavi Devi had told the TSLPRB to not count marks for four disputed questions and to recheck the papers. The TSLPRB, however, disagreed and filed an appeal against this decision.

The TSLPRB had announced these vacancies in April 2022. The final exam was held in April 2023, and the results were declared. The High Court has now dismissed the appeals made by the TSLPRB.