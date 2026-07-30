HC pulls up Telangana govt over failing RTI portal

According to that data, 3,323 public authorities have been added to the Telangana RTI Online Portal since its launch in December 2022, but only 17 actually use it to respond to applicants.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published:
Telangana RTI portal webpage with historic building image in background.

Hyderabad: A Public Interest Litigation (PIL) before the Telangana High Court has laid bare a near-total collapse of the state’s online Right to Information system, with official data showing 99.48 per cent of registered public authorities do not respond to citizens through the portal (rti.telangana.gov.in).

The PIL was filed by Banappagari Vinay Reddy, a Medak-based law student, who argued the case in person. His petition draws on data he obtained through his own RTI applications to the Information Technology, Electronics and Communications Department.

According to that data, 3,323 public authorities have been added to the Telangana RTI Online Portal since its launch in December 2022, but only 17 actually use it to respond to applicants. Between December 2023 and 2025, the portal received 17,865 RTI applications, of which officials disposed of just 377, a disposal rate of 2.1 per cent. The picture is starker for appeals: 2,502 first appeals have been filed through the portal, and not one has been resolved.

Subhan Bakery

Reddy told a local news outlet that he has been filing RTI applications since completing his intermediate education in 2015-16, and turned to the court after years of frustration with a system that gave him no way to track his applications.

The petition also flags that the Telangana Information Commission does not conduct hearings virtually, forcing appellants from remote districts such as Adilabad and Khammam to travel to Hyderabad. It cites the Supreme Court’s directions in Pravasi Legal Cell versus Union of India, which call for RTI portals to be made functional across states. It contends the state has ignored these directions for over two years.

Reddy had also asked the court to direct that the design, development and hosting of the portal be handed over to the National Informatics Centre. A Bench of Justices P Sam Koshy and Narsing Rao Nandikonda, however, clarified that this particular prayer would not fall within the scope of the PIL.

MS Degree College Admissions Admissions 2026-27

The Bench granted the state government one week to file a counter affidavit on the remaining issues. The matter is next listed for hearing on August 3.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published:

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of News Desk

News Desk

NewsDesk is our dedicated team of multimedia journalists at Siasat.com, delivering round-the-clock coverage of breaking news and events worldwide. As your trusted news source, NewsDesk provides verified updates on politics,… More »
Back to top button