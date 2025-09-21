HC quashes asset seizure orders against PACS Ex-CEOs’ families

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court has struck down orders of the District Cooperative Society Registrar that directed attachment of assets belonging to the family members of former CEOs of Primary Agricultural Cooperative Societies (PACS) in cases related to financial misappropriation.

Justice T Madhavi Devi delivered the judgment after hearing the petitions filed against the orders. The court observed that the registrar had failed to issue mandatory notices before initiating property attachment proceedings.

The case arose from recovery proceedings in Jagtial district’s Yemapur PACS. As part of a Rs 76.28 lakh surcharge recovery, properties of former CEO T Madhukar were seized.

Challenging this, his wife Tirunagari Saritha filed a petition before the High Court. Similarly, petitions were filed against the attachment of properties belonging to the mother of the former Chittapur PACS CEO in Mallapur mandal, along with those of two other employees.

After hearing arguments from both sides and examining the records, the High Court ruled that the seizure orders issued without prior notice were unsustainable.

The judge clarified that while authorities are free to initiate action as per law, they must first serve proper notices and provide an opportunity for the affected parties to respond.

The court further noted that once notices are issued, the aggrieved parties may also approach the Cooperative Tribunal for relief. With this clarification, the court closed the hearing on the petitions.