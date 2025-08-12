HC quashes MCC violation case, grants relief to CM Revanth in another

Hyderabad: Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy received relief from the High Court on Monday, August 11, in connection with two different cases previously registered against him.

In one case, which was filed for allegedly violating the election Model Code of Conduct (MCC), the High Court quashed the proceedings, citing a lack of sufficient evidence. In another case, the court granted him exemption from personal appearance during the hearing.

Revanth Reddy had filed separate petitions seeking to quash cases being tried in special courts for public representatives, arguing that they were baseless and lacked evidence. Justice K Lakshman of the High Court reviewed his petitions and delivered the orders.

Case quashed from 2019

The case quashed by the court was registered in January 2019 at the Garidepalli Police Station, Suryapet district, when Revanth Reddy was an MP. He was accused, along with Irrigation minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy, of conducting a political meeting of Congress leaders at Ponugode during the Huzurnagar by-election without obtaining proper permission, thereby allegedly violating the election code.

The High Court found there was no substantial basis for the case and dismissed it.

HC exempts CM Revanth’s appearance from 2021 case

In the second case, filed at the Kamalapur Police Station, Warangal district in 2021, Revanth Reddy and several Congress leaders were accused of violating both the election code and COVID-19 regulations by organizing a meeting with party workers.

The High Court, while allowing the trial to continue in the Special Court for Public Representatives, exempted Revanth Reddy from personal appearance during court proceedings.