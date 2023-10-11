HC rejects PIL seeking removal of Shahi Idgah mosque in Mathura

The Allahabad High Court on Wednesday dismissed a PIL seeking the recognition of the Shahi Idgah mosque as Krishna Janam Bhoomi (birthplace).

The PIL (public interest litigation) sought the removal of the Shahi Idgah mosque in Uttar Pradesh’s Mathura district, alleging it was built on the site of the birthplace of Krishna.

On Wednesday, October 11, the HC reserved the Supreme Court’s order issued in August, where the top court refused to entertain a plea by the Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi Mukti Nirman Trust, seeking a “scientific survey” of the mosque. The HC, in July, had rejected the same plea which was upheld by the apex court.

The trust has repeatedly claimed in its petition that authorities of the Shahi Idgah mosque use the premises as restrooms and for other necessities. “They continuously dig and destroy Hindu symbols, temple pillars, and other significant elements of the temple,” the petition stated.

According to the Places of Worship (Special Provisions) Act, 1991, a mosque, temple, church or any place of public worship in existence on August 15 1947, will retain the same religious character that it had on that day – irrespective of its history – and cannot be changed by the courts or the government.