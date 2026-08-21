HC requests SIR appellate tribunal to decide Saudi resident’s plea

Kolkata: The Calcutta High Court on Thursday, August 20, requested the SIR appellate tribunal to decide an appeal by a man from West Bengal working in Saudi Arabia, whose name was allegedly deleted from the voter list during the electoral roll revision exercise.

Counsel for the petitioner stated that he works as a driver in Saudi Arabia, and his passport is about to expire in September, 2026.

Justice Krishna Rao requested the appellate tribunal to dispose of the appeal by two weeks.

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The petitioner’s lawyer said he intends to extend the passport, but the passport authority has declined to accept the request, as his name was deleted from the voter list during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise.

The counsel submitted before the court that he has preferred an appeal before the appellate tribunal, and prayed for appropriate direction from the court for expeditious disposal of his appeal.