HC restrains TVK MLA from voting in TN legislative assembly

Chennai: The Madras High Court on Tuesday, May 12, restrained TVK MLA R Srinivasa Sethupathi, who won from the Tirupattur assembly constituency by just one vote, from voting, including the confidence motion in the 17th Legislative assembly.

A vacation bench comprising Justices L Victoria Gowri and N Senthilkumar granted the interim injunction on a petition filed by DMK candidate K R Periyakaruppan, who lost to the TVK MLA in the April 23 polls.

Srinivasa Sethupathi cannot vote in any no-confidence motion as well.

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Incidentally, the C Joseph Vijay-led TVK government will face its floor test on Wednesday, three days after the swearing-in of the Chief Minister and his cabinet.

In his petition, Periyakaruppan sought a recount of votes and also sought an interim order to restrain Srinivasa Sethupathi from taking oath as an MLA.

Periyakaruppan is a former minister.

While Srinivasa Sethupathi secured 83, 365 votes in the election, Periyakaruppan got 83, 364 votes. Srinivasa Sethupathi was declared elected by a margin of just one vote.

The HC bench had earlier held a special sitting on Sunday, a day ahead of the scheduled oath taking of MLA-elects as legislators in the state Assembly.