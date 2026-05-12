HC restrains TVK MLA from voting in TN legislative assembly

He cannot vote in any no-confidence motion as well.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 12th May 2026 12:44 pm IST
Madras High COurt asks centre to impose social media regulations for children under sixteen like Australia
Madras High Court asks centre to impose social media regulations for children under sixteen like Australia

Chennai: The Madras High Court on Tuesday, May 12, restrained TVK MLA R Srinivasa Sethupathi, who won from the Tirupattur assembly constituency by just one vote, from voting, including the confidence motion in the 17th Legislative assembly.

A vacation bench comprising Justices L Victoria Gowri and N Senthilkumar granted the interim injunction on a petition filed by DMK candidate K R Periyakaruppan, who lost to the TVK MLA in the April 23 polls.

Srinivasa Sethupathi cannot vote in any no-confidence motion as well.

Subhan Bakery

Incidentally, the C Joseph Vijay-led TVK government will face its floor test on Wednesday, three days after the swearing-in of the Chief Minister and his cabinet.

In his petition, Periyakaruppan sought a recount of votes and also sought an interim order to restrain Srinivasa Sethupathi from taking oath as an MLA.

Periyakaruppan is a former minister.

MS Junior College Admissions Admissions 2026-27

While Srinivasa Sethupathi secured 83, 365 votes in the election, Periyakaruppan got 83, 364 votes. Srinivasa Sethupathi was declared elected by a margin of just one vote.

The HC bench had earlier held a special sitting on Sunday, a day ahead of the scheduled oath taking of MLA-elects as legislators in the state Assembly.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 12th May 2026 12:44 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India (PTI) is India’s premier news agency, having a reach as vast as the Indian Railways. It employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover… More »
Back to top button