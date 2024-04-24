HC seeks Telangana govt’s response on Hyderabad lakes encroachment

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court sought an explanation from the state government, principal secretaries of revenue, irrigation, and municipal administration, Hyderabad Metro Rail, GHMC (Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation), and lake protection committee regarding the actions they took to protect the Jalpally and Umda Sagar lakes from encroachment.

A bench led by Chief Justice Alok Aradhe and Justice J Anil Kumar transformed a letter from Justice MG Priyadarsini, conveyed via State Legal Services Authority executive chairman Justice Sujoy Paul, into a Public Interest Litigation (PIL).

They requested responses from the relevant authorities within six weeks.

The action was initiated based on a report by TOI which said that some vested interests entered the Old City ever since the foundation for the MGBS-Falaknuma Metro stretch was laid in the area and highlighted the fact that some “greedy realtors” went to the extent of filling up the two lakes with construction debris and sand.

Justice Priyadarsini has expressed concern in her letter over the shrinking of lakes in Hyderabad, citing the report.

The HC in March had also directed the state government to restore 13 lakes in Hyderabad and Rangareddy districts.