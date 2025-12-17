HC transfers case of Rahul Gandhi’s citizenship from Raebareli to Lucknow

In his plea before the high court, the petitioner claimed that when he goes to Raebareli, he gets life threats, and urged the court to transfer the matter to Lucknow.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 17th December 2025 11:35 pm IST
Allahabad High Court
Allahabad High Court

Lucknow: The Lucknow bench of Allahabad High Court on Wednesday transferred a criminal complaint questioning the citizenship of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi from Raebareli to Lucknow after the petitioner claimed that he was receiving life threats there and cannot get a fair hearing.

Justice BR Singh passed the order on the petition of S Vignesh Shishir, a BJP worker from Karnataka who has filed the criminal complaint before the Special MP/MLA Court in Raebareli, levelling several allegations against Rae Bareli MP Rahul Gandhi under BNS sections, Official Secrets Act, Foreigners Act and Passport Act.

In his plea before the high court, the petitioner claimed that when he goes to Raebareli, he gets life threats, and urged the court to transfer the matter to Lucknow. It was said in the petition that a fair hearing is not possible due to local conditions.

Add as a preferred source on Google
“King

Citing security reasons, the petitioner sought intervention of the High Court.

After hearing the plea, the HC ordered that the case be transferred to Lucknow.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 17th December 2025 11:35 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India (PTI) is India’s premier news agency, having a reach as vast as the Indian Railways. It employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover… More »
Back to top button