HCA bans 2 Hyderabad cricketers for producing false documents

Hyderabad Cricket Association bans 2 players for producing false documents

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Cricket Association banned two players for five years and lodged criminal cases against them for producing fraudulent documents.

Mohammad Babillail (Under-19 player) and Shashank Mehrotra (HCA registered player) allegedly produced fraudulent documents at the time of selection for the team.

HCA CEO Suneel Kante said, “In the enquiry, these two players were found to be guilty. Subsequently, on finding the truth, we have excluded them from the respective teams.”

Suneel Kanten further revealed that the selectors have added two players to the squad adding, “We also want to eradicate such menace from grassroots and trying to have a robust system. We want the clubs and coaching centres to be educated in this regard.”

He also informed that they would be distributing about 2000 tickets to the students of the Tribal Welfare and the Minority Welfare schools for the next two World Cup matches between New Zealand and the Netherlands on October 9 and Pakistan vs Sri Lanka on October 10 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Uppal.

