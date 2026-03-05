HCA employees on indefinite strike, halt services at Hyderabad stadium

The HCA employees demanded payment of their overtime arrears, in addition to ground staff's conveyance allowances.

Posted by Vivek Bhoomi  |   Published: 5th March 2026 8:07 pm IST
HCA employees on indefinite strike halt services at Hyderabad stadium
Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Uppal, Hyderabad.

Hyderabad: The employees of the Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) have gone on an indefinite strike from Thursday, March 5, bringing their services to a halt at the Uppal stadium till their demands are met.

The employees demanded payment of their overtime arrears, in addition to the ground staff’s conveyance allowances.

The employees demanded that the decision to appoint an HR consultancy be withdrawn, apart from implementing medical reimbursement and cashless health insurance for the HCA workers.

Subhan Haleem
Reminding that their demands were not honoured by the management despite multiple representations, the HCA employees cautioned they couldn’t be held responsible if any interruption was caused in conducting matches in the stadium while they were on strike.

Also noting that in the past they have survived without being paid salaries for three months at a stretch, the employees stated that they were making ends meet with much difficulty.

