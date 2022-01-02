HDMI 2.1a may reportedly debut at CES 2022

San Francisco: The HDMI Forum is reportedly planning to showcase a new standard called HDMI 2.1a at the CES 2022.

According to XDADevelopers, the main new feature with HDMI 2.1a will be Source-Based Tone Mapping, or SBTM for short, which offloads some HDR tone mapping to the content source (e.g. your console, set-top box, or PC) instead of the TV or monitor doing all the work on its own.

The feature will also allow better mixing of HDR and SDR content on the same device.

High Definition Multimedia Interface or HDMI is a medium for transmitting both audio and video data together between digital devices. For a transfer to take place, both the source and the receiver or data shall be HDMI-compliant.

As cases of the Omicron Covid-19 variant have continued to surge, the Consumer Technology Association (CTA) announced that it will be shortening CES 2022 by one day, ending the show on January 7, rather than January 8.

Over the last couple weeks, a number of large companies — including BMW, Intel, AMD, GM, Google, T-Mobile, Amazon, Microsoft and OnePlus have dropped their physical presences at the conference.

The CTA told TechCrunch that over 2,200 companies are confirmed to participate in-person at ‘CES 2022’ in Las Vegas.

