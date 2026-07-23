He wanted to wear the uniform, now he battles to save his vision

New Delhi: Sahil Lochab, a 19-year-old student who took part in the Chalo Sansad student protests on July 20, was hit by pellet bullets. Now, his family says doctors have given a one per cent chance of his full vision being restored.

He was taken to Lady Hardinge Medical College (LHMC) and then shifted to AIIMS Trauma Centre the following day. Doctors informed his family that the pupil of his right eye was heavily damaged. They confirmed pellets caused the injury, a claim vehemently denied by the Delhi Police.

A hospital source confirmed it, stated The Hindu. Lochab’s family is waiting for another surgery.

What is ironic is Sahil was aspiring to be a part of the Delhi Police Force. He was pursuing distance education and was studying for the Staff Selection Commission Combined Graduate Level examination.

The same Delhi Police he aspired to be a part of stole his eyesight.

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“Sahil said he was hit directly in his eye. From what we have been told, a second operation for his pupils will determine whether his vision will return to normal. He still cannot see and is in a lot of pain,” Parvesh, a childhood friend, was quoted by The Hindu.

For the first time, security forces, including the Delhi Police and the Rapid Action Force (RAF), reportedly used pellet guns on civilians in the national capital.

Sahil is the fourth reported case. Shaikh Irshad Mansoori, 25, one of the 80 injured protesters, underwent surgery at Lady Hardinge Medical College (LHMC) to remove a metal pellet from beneath his eye.

The 25-year-old man was struck on the face and neck while protesting over the underground Palika Bazaar in Connaught Place.

Shaikh Irshad Mansoori

A 21-year-old woman, Sakshi, also suffered critical injuries during the protest. She was on ventilator support at the Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital till Wednesday. She is now conscious, is breathing on her own and responding to medicines.

Another video being shared on social media also shows a second person with pellet-like injuries at the same site on July 20.

The security forces have denied the allegations.

Pellet bullets are ammunition that consists of many small pellets that spread out and cover a wide range when fired and discharged from the barrel.