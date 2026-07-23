I had to come: Hyderabadi flies to Delhi to join student protests

Hyderabad: When a young Hyderabadi, Disha, saw what unfolded at Jantar Mantar on July 20 the brutal Delhi Police assault on students and young men, women and children she could not sit silent. She decided to act, and she is now in New Delhi, on her way to the protest site.

On Thursday morning, she booked a flight ticket from Hyderabad to Delhi. While leaving home, she told her parents she was going out. Little did they know their daughter had made up her mind to raise her voice against the systemic failures of the education system and the government’s inability to hold those responsible accountable.

Also Read OU student leader detained over NEET protest, released later

In a selfie video, Disha admits being scared and anxious, but is confident of managing on her own. “I am so damn scared, because I am going solo and I don’t know anyone in Delhi. But I will manage somehow,” she said.

In another video after reaching Delhi Airport, Disha thanks the flight crew for their support. “I met a few of my friends on the flight. They were the operating crew. When they came to know where I was headed, they gave me snacks and water bottles,” Disha says.

She further says that many want to join the protest, but cannot because they have jobs or personal commitments. “I am so glad I came here. Whosoever is unable to come, I will make sure I raise my voice in your place, and my voice is also heard. Jai Hind!”

When a young Hyderabadi, Disha, saw what unfolded at Jantar Mantar on July 20 the brutal Delhi Police assault on students and young men, women and children she could not sit silent.



She decided to act, and she is now in New Delhi, on her way to the protest site.



On Thursday… pic.twitter.com/LJHZ5GSA5Z — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) July 23, 2026

On July 20, lakhs of students and youth attempted to march from Jantar Mantar to the Indian Parliament after social activist Sonam Wangchuk and Cockroach Janta party made a ‘Chalo Sansad’ call, demanding the Modi government take accountability for the innumerable irregularities in the current education system.

The protest coincided with the opening day of Parliament’s Monsoon Session.

To stop them, Delhi Police erected barricades and subsequently lathi-charged and fired tear gas at them. Reports said around 180 people were injured, including protesters and police personnel, during the clashes.

The protest is ongoing.