Headmaster bangs student’s head on tree in Telangana, booked

The Nalgonda District Education Officer said that an inquiry has been initiated regarding the matter.

Hyderabad: In a shocking incident, a headmaster of a school was booked on Friday, February 6, for allegedly banging the head of a class 8 student on a tree in Telangana’s Nalgonda district for addressing a female staff member as “teacher”.

The incident reportedly occurred on February 4, during the physical training period at the Zilla Parishad High School in the Marriguda mandal, when the instructor was marking the attendance.

The Headmaster, Roop Singh, was speaking to the instructor during the attendance, and as he heard the student, Anjaneyulu, say, “teacher,” he was irked.

Student’s head banged against tree

The accused banged the student’s head against the tree, following which, the student spent the night vomiting. Following the incident, residents of the area demanded action against the Headmaster.

The Nalgonda District Education Officer said that an inquiry has been initiated regarding the matter.

Speaking to Siasat.com, the Marriguda mandal police said, “We counselled the head master and the student and sent them back.”

