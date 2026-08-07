Health min suspends doctor over private dentist at govt hospital

Hyderabad: A Deputy Civil Surgeon at the government Area Hospital in Jogipet, Sangareddy, was suspended on Friday, August 7, after allegedly allowing a private dentist to treat patients at the hospital.

Dr Ramesh had allowed the private dentist, Dr Ravi, to attend to patients on August 5. Telangana Health Minister C Damodar Raja Narasimha ordered his suspension after learning about the incident, which came to light during an inquiry. Expressing dismay over the lapse, the minister directed that action be taken against Dr Ramesh.

The health minister also directed Telangana Principal Health Secretary Dr Christina Z Chongthu to initiate action against the hospital superintendent over the lapse.