Health min suspends doctor over private dentist at govt hospital

Minister Narasimha expressed dismay over the incident and suspended the doctor incharge.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: |   Updated:
Signboard of Telangana Vaidhya Vidhana Parishad Area Hospital in Jogipet, Sangareddy district.
Area Hospital in Sangareddy

Hyderabad: A Deputy Civil Surgeon at the government Area Hospital in Jogipet, Sangareddy, was suspended on Friday, August 7, after allegedly allowing a private dentist to treat patients at the hospital.

Dr Ramesh had allowed the private dentist, Dr Ravi, to attend to patients on August 5. Telangana Health Minister C Damodar Raja Narasimha ordered his suspension after learning about the incident, which came to light during an inquiry. Expressing dismay over the lapse, the minister directed that action be taken against Dr Ramesh.

The health minister also directed Telangana Principal Health Secretary Dr Christina Z Chongthu to initiate action against the hospital superintendent over the lapse.

Subhan Bakery
Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: |   Updated:

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of News Desk

News Desk

NewsDesk is our dedicated team of multimedia journalists at Siasat.com, delivering round-the-clock coverage of breaking news and events worldwide. As your trusted news source, NewsDesk provides verified updates on politics,… More »
Back to top button