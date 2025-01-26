Heartbreak on the Pitch: 7 Cricketers whose divorces shocked fans

Hyderabad: The world of entertainment and sports is always buzzing with news about relationships, breakups, and divorces. While we often hear such stories about movie stars, 2024 and 2025 have brought the personal lives of Indian cricketers into the spotlight.

Recent rumors about Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma, and Virender Sehwag and Aarti Ahlawat, have surprised fans. Let’s look at some cricketers whose divorces have made headlines over the years.

1. Dinesh Karthik and Nikita Vanjara

Dinesh Karthik’s personal life became public when he divorced Nikita Vanjara in 2012. She later married his teammate Murali Vijay. Karthik moved on and married Indian squash player Dipika Pallikal in 2015, but this episode was a tough time for him.

2. Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic

Hardik Pandya’s marriage to actress Natasa Stankovic in 2020 made headlines, especially with their luxurious wedding and happy moments shared online. However, the couple announced their separation in 2024 after four years together, shocking fans.

3. Shikhar Dhawan and Ayesha Mukherjee

Shikhar Dhawan and Ayesha Mukherjee were an unusual couple with a 10-year age gap. They married in 2012 and had a son, Zoraver. But distance and disagreements about settling in India led to their divorce in 2023.

4. Shoaib Malik and Sania Mirza

Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik and Indian tennis star Sania Mirza tied the knot in 2010. Their cross-border love story was widely admired, but they announced their separation in 2024, ending their 14-year marriage.

5. Mohammed Shami and Hasin Jahan

Mohammed Shami faced a tough time in 2018 when his wife, Hasin Jahan, accused him of domestic violence and infidelity. The couple divorced after a long legal battle, and the controversy affected his career for some time.

6. Mohammad Azharuddin

Former Indian captain Mohammad Azharuddin divorced his first wife, Naureen, and married actress Sangeeta Bijlani. Their marriage also ended, and Azharuddin’s personal life often made news.

7. Javagal Srinath

Javagal Srinath divorced his first wife, Jyothsna, in 1999 and later married journalist Madhavi Patravali in 2008. Unlike others, his personal life has stayed mostly private.