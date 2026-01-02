Heavy fog blankets Hyderabad outskirts, traffic disrupted

Hyderabad: Thick fog enveloped several areas on the outskirts of Hyderabad early Friday morning, January 2, severely affecting vehicular movement.

The dense mist caused major disruptions along the Hyderabad–Vijayawada and Hyderabad–Bengaluru highways, leaving motorists struggling to navigate through low visibility conditions.

On Hyderabad-Bengaluru highway

The Hyderabad–Bengaluru highway witnessed a chain collision involving four lorries due to poor visibility, leading to a heavy traffic jam. Vehicles were stranded for several kilometres, with traffic movement coming to a standstill from Shamshabad to Palmakul — a stretch of nearly 10 kilometres.

Commuters on the Outer Ring Road also faced difficulties as the fog reduced visibility to dangerously low levels.

On Hyderabad-Vijayawada highway

Traffic on the Hyderabad–Vijayawada highway slowed considerably, particularly along the Abdullapurmet–Ghatkesar bypass, where vehicles just a few meters apart were barely visible.

Even after sunrise, the fog remained thick, prompting surprise among motorists, many of whom said they had never witnessed such dense fog in the region before.