Heavy rain closes 339 roads in Himachal, including NH-305

Shimla: Several roads, including one national highway, are closed in Himachal Pradesh as rain continues to lash several parts of the state, officials said on Saturday.

Of the 339 roads closed, 162 roads are in Mandi district and 106 in the adjoining Kullu.

National Highway 305 (Aut to Sainj) was also closed, the State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC) said.

A yellow warning has been issued for heavy rain in isolated areas of the state from Sunday to Tuesday, the MeT centre said.

Light to moderate rains lashed several parts of the state.

Nadaun has received 58.6 mm of rain since Friday evening, followed by Joggindernagar, which got 45 mm, and Jatton Barrage, which received slightly less rain at 44.2 mm.

Nagrota Suriyan received 39.2 mm of precipitation, Kangra 35.7 mm, Naina Devi 34.8 mm, Paonta Sahib 33 mm, Dhaulakuan 32 mm, Ghaghas 26 mm, Bhattiyat 22.2 mm, and Neri received 20.5 mm of it.

Thunderstorms were witnessed in Kangra, Jor, Murari Devi and Palampur, while wind blowing at 37-54 kmph speed struck the residents of Kukumseri, Seobagh and Bajaura, the MeT centre said.

Since the onset of monsoon on June 20, at least 151 people have died in Himachal Pradesh and 37 have gone missing, the SEOC said.

The state has incurred losses to the tune of Rs 2,326 crore in rain-related incidents, it said.

A total of 172 power supply transformers and 133 water supply schemes have been disrupted.

The state has witnessed 75 flash floods, 39 cloudbursts and 74 major landslides so far this monsoon.