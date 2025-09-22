Heavy rains bring Hyderabad to a standstill; traffic hit hard

Hyderabad: Heavy rains lashed out across the northern, western and central parts of the city on Monday, resulting in choc-a-bloc traffic and waterlogging at several prime locations.

Traffic congestion was witnessed at Lakdikapul, Ranigunj, Shadan College Khairtabad, KCP junction, Road No 12 Virinchi Hospital Junction, Punjagutta to Raj Bhavan road and NFCL junction.

The worst affected was reported at the Tolichowki to Shaikpet road towards Gachibowli and Mehdipatnam. Vehicles stood stranded for over an hour. Two-wheelers parked their vehicles at a safer place and waited for water to recede.

Vehicles stranded in heavy rainwater in Tolichowki

Severa vehicles lay partially submerged as heavy rains lashed out in Hyderabad on Monday

At the Amberpet Polytechnic, motorists faced a tough time navigating due to the heavy flow of rainwater.

The Hyderabad traffic police struggled to regulate the traffic flow. Lanes and sub-roads, used as alternative routes in case of heavy vehicular movement, were also reported to be jam-packed.

AIMIM gives relief to stranded residents

A car, two-wheelers and autos were damaged after the compound wall of a government school, located at MLA Colony, collapsed due to heavy rains. Several houses in the Hakeempet area were also inundated.

Karwan MLA Kausar Mohiuddin Sahab and other AIMIM leaders assured full repair for the damaged vehicles. Ration kits were distributed to the families whose houses were affected by rainwater.

