Heavy rains cause paddy damage in Jayashankar Bhupalpally

Hyderabad: Heavy rains with strong winds hit the Kataram sub-division on the night of Tuesday, May 5, leading to flooding at the IKP centre in Mahadevpur mandal.

The overflow caused damage to paddy stored at the centre. Around 1,000 quintals of rice was soaked in water.

A similar situation was reported at the IKP centre in Bommapur, where rainwater entered the premises.

Heavy rain and strong winds lashed the Kataram sub-division in Jayashankar Bhupalpally district on Tuesday night, causing overflow at the IKP centre in Mahadevpur mandal. Around 1,000 quintals of paddy were soaked, with similar conditions reported at the Bommapur IKP centre.… pic.twitter.com/dMURzdS07i — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) May 6, 2026

Farmers urge government to take immediate steps

Farmers said they have been cultivating the crop for the past six months and are now facing losses due to untimely rains. They urged the government to take immediate steps to procure the damaged paddy.

They also demanded that the purchase process be sped up and that tarpaulin covers be provided to protect the remaining stock from further damage.

Also Read Hyderabad witnesses rains, more downpours likely today

More rains expected

Meawnhile, India Meteorological Department (IMD) Hyderabad has forecast thunderstorms, lightning, squalls, etc., till Saturday, May 9.

It also forecast a partly cloudy sky and hazy conditions during morning hours till Saturday.

The unseasonal rains may further impact the crop production in Telangana.