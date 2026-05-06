Hyderabad witnesses rains, more downpours likely today

IMD Hyderabad has forecast thunderstorms, lightning, squalls, etc., till Saturday.

Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published: 6th May 2026 9:49 am IST
Rainy weather in Hyderabad with vehicles and pedestrians dealing with evening rains.
Representational image

Hyderabad: Hyderabad received isolated rains during the early morning of Wednesday, May 6. More downpours are expected today.

Last night, intense storms lashed various parts of Siddipet, Jangaon, Mancherial, Asifabad, Bhupalapally, and Peddapalli.

Isolated thunderstorms ahead

As per a weather enthusiast, T. Balaji, on his X handle Telangana Weatherman, wrote that thunderstorms are expected in Rangareddy, Nalgonda, Suryapet, and Khammam.

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Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) Hyderabad has forecast thunderstorms, lightning, squalls, etc., till Saturday, May 9.

IMD forecasts rains in Hyderabad

The weather department has also forecast light to moderate rains or thundershowers accompanied by gusty winds on Wednesday.

It also forecast a partly cloudy sky and hazy conditions during morning hours till Saturday.

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In view of the expected weather conditions, including rains as forecast by IMD Hyderabad, residents need to plan their travel accordingly.

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Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published: 6th May 2026 9:49 am IST

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Sameer Khan

Sameer Khan, a native of Hyderabad, holds an M.Tech degree. He has been associated with Siasat since 2011, covering stories on Hyderabad, Business, Sports and Technology. Beyond journalism, he is… More »
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