Hyderabad witnesses rains, more downpours likely today

Hyderabad: Hyderabad received isolated rains during the early morning of Wednesday, May 6. More downpours are expected today.

Last night, intense storms lashed various parts of Siddipet, Jangaon, Mancherial, Asifabad, Bhupalapally, and Peddapalli.

Isolated thunderstorms ahead

As per a weather enthusiast, T. Balaji, on his X handle Telangana Weatherman, wrote that thunderstorms are expected in Rangareddy, Nalgonda, Suryapet, and Khammam.

Overnight intense storms lashed various parts of Siddipet, Jangaon, Mancherial, Asifabad, Bhupalapally, Peddapalli



Hyderabad too got Isolated light to moderate rains during 3am to 5am



During next 2hrs, isolated thunderstorms ahead in Rangareddy, Nalgonda, Suryapet, Khammam — Telangana Weatherman (@balaji25_t) May 6, 2026

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) Hyderabad has forecast thunderstorms, lightning, squalls, etc., till Saturday, May 9.

IMD forecasts rains in Hyderabad

The weather department has also forecast light to moderate rains or thundershowers accompanied by gusty winds on Wednesday.

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It also forecast a partly cloudy sky and hazy conditions during morning hours till Saturday.

In view of the expected weather conditions, including rains as forecast by IMD Hyderabad, residents need to plan their travel accordingly.