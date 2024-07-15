Heavy rains in Hyderabad cause water logging; BJP slams Congress, BRS

Hyderabad: The city has been grappling with severe traffic congestion due to water logging and power disruptions in recent days due to heavy rainfall on Sunday, July 14

The prolonged downpours, accompanied by strong winds and thunderstorms, led to water logging and tree falls, causing major gridlocks on Hyderabad roads.

According to the Telangana State Development Planning Society, several areas in Hyderabad recorded extremely heavy rainfall on Sunday, with Begum Bazaar receiving 85 mm, Chandrayangutta 81.3 mm, and Malakpet 79.8 mm.

The sudden and intense showers caught many commuters off guard, leading to waterlogging on major roads and junctions.

The road leading towards Kothaguda from Shilparamam was particularly affected, with heavy waterlogging creating a narrow passage for vehicles. Several commuters were forced to take shelter under metro stations to avoid the downpour.

In Krishnanagar, a stationary vehicle was reportedly washed away amid heavy rains.

Power cuts added to the troubles of citizens.

Also Read IMD Hyderabad forecasts very heavy rainfall today, issues orange alert

In response to the heavy rainfall forecast, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an orange alert for Hyderabad, warning of the potential for waterlogging and traffic congestion.

The Hyderabad Traffic Police and the GHMC took measures to manage the situation, including clearing water stagnation and regulating traffic flow.

Amid rains, the Bharatiya Janata Party in Telangana shared videos of water login across the city and attacked the ruling congress party and the BRS.

In the post BJP accused the Congress and BRS of wasting people’s money.

“The Congress government has failed to address these issues effectively, despite having the opportunity to learn from the shortcomings of the previous administration,” said the BJP.