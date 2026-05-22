Heavy rains lash Karnataka, cause widespread damage across districts

Bengaluru : Heavy rainfall accompanied by strong winds on Thursday, May 21, evening disrupted normal life across several parts of Karnataka, with incidents of fallen trees, waterlogging, and property damage reported from Bengaluru, Davanagere, Kolar, Chitradurga, and Yadgir districts.

The India Meteorological Department has forecast that the wet weather is likely to continue for the next three days, warning residents to remain cautious, especially in low-lying and vulnerable areas

In the state capital Bengaluru, overnight rain and gusty winds led to multiple incidents of large trees being uprooted in different localities. In Vyalikaval, a massive tree fell onto a road, snapping an electric pole and causing a power disruption in the area. A two-wheeler parked nearby was also damaged in the incident.

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In another incident in Mahalakshmi Layout’s Pipeline Road, a huge tree collapsed onto the street, crushing three parked cars underneath. Residents alleged that the removal of the fallen tree was delayed, causing inconvenience and traffic disruption in the locality.

In Davanagere city, particularly in the Shankar Layout area behind the BSNL office on Old PB Road, heavy rain led to severe waterlogging. With no proper drainage system in place, rainwater flowed directly into several houses, leaving residents stranded inside their homes.

Locals expressed strong anger against civic authorities, accusing them of neglecting basic drainage infrastructure. Many residents were unable to step out of their houses due to knee-deep water in the streets during the night.

In Kolar district’s Malur taluk, strong winds and rain destroyed a polyhouse structure belonging to a farmer named Chennarayappa in Dodda Danavahalli village. The polyhouse, spread over two acres, was completely flattened due to the storm.

Inside the structure, a standing capsicum crop worth nearly ₹90 lakh was completely destroyed. The sudden loss has left the farmer facing severe financial distress. In addition, several electric poles and trees were also uprooted in nearby areas, affecting rural power supply.

The Meteorological Department has advised people to remain alert as more rainfall is expected over the next few days. Authorities have been instructed to stay prepared for emergency response, especially in flood-prone and low-lying regions.



With widespread rain-related disruptions across the state, concerns are growing over infrastructure readiness and drainage systems in both urban and rural areas.