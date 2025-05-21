Heavy rains lash Telangana, CM directs officials to stay on high alert

Hyderabad: Following heavy rains across Telangana districts and Hyderabad, chief minister A Revanth Reddy on Wednesday, May 21, directed officials to remain on high alert and implement necessary safety measures.

The CM instructed district collectors to take urgent steps to protect paddy stocks stored at procurement centres and market yards from water damage. Officials have been told to ensure the swift transfer of paddy to rice mills immediately after weighing, and to prioritise safety in low-lying areas while minimising inconvenience to residents.

Telangana farmers upset as soaked grain lies unsold

However, farmers in Jagtial and Mahabubabad districts say grain has remained unsold and soaked for over 20 days due to delays in shifting from procurement centers. In Metpally market yard, some report a 25-day wait, while Ammapuram villagers say rain-drenched sacks remain unmoved since the local lockdown began.

In Hyderabad, the CM ordered civic authorities to prevent waterlogging on roads in rain-affected zones, maintain smooth traffic flow, and avoid power outages. GHMC, police, HYDRAA, traffic police, and electricity departments have been directed to coordinate closely to address the situation efficiently.

Chief secretary K Ramakrishna Rao has been tasked to continuously monitor the weather and response efforts to safeguard public welfare during this period of heavy rainfall.

IMD forecasts more rains in Hyderabad

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted continued rainfall across Telangana, with heavy showers expected until May 22. The department has also forecast that Hyderabad will experience rain accompanied by gusty winds until May 23, with generally cloudy skies prevailing in the city over the next two days.

Renowned weather enthusiast T Balaji, known for his accurate predictions, echoed IMD’s warning, stating that widespread rains are likely to affect various parts of Telangana, including Hyderabad, over the next three days. He forecast heavy rainfall of up to 100 mm in some areas.

With the weather system intensifying, Balaji also predicted a drop in temperatures across the state starting today.



